Monero (XMR) Market Cap Hits $2.76 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Monero has a total market cap of $2.76 billion and approximately $86.99 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $150.76 or 0.00500838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,102.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.87 or 0.00285254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012377 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.35 or 0.00452963 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00055824 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000874 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,295,517 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.