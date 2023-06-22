MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price Up 4.8%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) rose 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $396.84 and last traded at $390.83. Approximately 1,885,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,776,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $372.96.

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $235.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $235.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of -83.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,209.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,647.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total value of $1,017,209.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,647.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,856 shares of company stock valued at $27,327,511. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

