Morgan Stanley Cuts Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 2,430

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,520 ($32.25) to GBX 2,430 ($31.09) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.23) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($43.51) to GBX 3,200 ($40.95) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.23) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($31.99) to GBX 2,700 ($34.55) in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,055 ($39.09).

Shares of LON:AAL traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,327 ($29.78). The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,640. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,443.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,876.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 2,223.50 ($28.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,699 ($47.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,493 ($31.90) per share, with a total value of £16,478.73 ($21,086.03). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 672 shares of company stock worth $1,675,781. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

