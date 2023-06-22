Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for 3.3% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $23,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,640,000 after acquiring an additional 97,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $956,566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,737,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,886,000 after purchasing an additional 379,286 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,656,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,007,000 after buying an additional 111,008 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

MS traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,441,145. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.