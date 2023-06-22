MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Buys 882 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $101.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.39. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

