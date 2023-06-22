MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor comprises approximately 2.8% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 31.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter valued at $185,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter valued at $4,473,000.

VFVA opened at $98.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.48.

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

