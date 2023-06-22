MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,571 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 101,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $98.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.