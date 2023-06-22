MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,339 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $151.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.40. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

