MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,154 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 13,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 11,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $108.88 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.