MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,781 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.36% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PIE opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.1027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.