Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Trading Down 4.5%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. 13,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 128,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The firm has a market cap of $12.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.14.

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ Get Rating ) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Moving iMage Technologies worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

