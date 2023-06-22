Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after purchasing an additional 33,049 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at $348,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $816,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,984.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.10. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $49.94.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

