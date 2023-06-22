NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Trading Down 0.9%

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 7,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 11,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on NanoXplore to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th.
NanoXplore Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.
About NanoXplore
NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on NanoXplore from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than NanoXplore
Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.