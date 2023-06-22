National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 1,567,307 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 793.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,764,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567,307 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in PDD were worth $133,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. HSBC decreased their price objective on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $73.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.04. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

