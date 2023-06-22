National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,233,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,618,176 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up 2.3% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $953,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $54.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $62.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile



Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

