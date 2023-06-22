National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 260 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $89,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DHR opened at $237.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

