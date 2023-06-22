National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 302,306 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,919,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,306 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 1.30% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $74,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

AQN stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.39, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is -716.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AQN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. CIBC lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

