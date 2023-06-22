National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 3,491,076 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,491,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,951,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.21% of Brookfield at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN stock opened at $32.43 on Thursday. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 81.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

See Also

