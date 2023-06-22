National Bank of Canada FI Sells 19,280 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,098,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,280 shares during the quarter. TELUS accounts for about 0.9% of National Bank of Canada FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 1.27% of TELUS worth $358,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 3.3% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 251,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TELUS by 1.0% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,518 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TU opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TELUS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.