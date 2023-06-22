National Bankshares Cuts Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$6.75

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

SDE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.17.

Shares of TSE:SDE traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,293. The firm has a market cap of C$879.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$5.01 and a 1 year high of C$16.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.31.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 55.76% and a net margin of 54.05%. The firm had revenue of C$316.21 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.9947507 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

