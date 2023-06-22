Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NAVB stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB Get Rating ) by 264.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.