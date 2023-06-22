NEAR Protocol Trading Up 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00004460 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.24 billion and approximately $70.22 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00042645 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00030387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000957 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 923,862,912 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 923,862,912 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.36705891 USD and is up 4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $64,806,441.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.