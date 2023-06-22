Nervos Network (CKB) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $119.01 million and $3.86 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,175.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.00284585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00012326 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.93 or 0.00506795 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.58 or 0.00449300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00055689 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,775,421,777 coins and its circulating supply is 41,191,900,365 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.