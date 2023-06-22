New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.62-2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.69.

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.87. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.32 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 51.66%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

