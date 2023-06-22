Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading Down 1.7%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 275,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,296,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
Newegg Commerce Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37.
Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Newegg Commerce, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Newegg Commerce Company Profile
Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

