Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Newell Brands Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $21.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -96.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

