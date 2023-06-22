Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $683.00

Shares of Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 683 ($8.74) and last traded at GBX 683 ($8.74), with a volume of 38827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 697 ($8.92).

Next 15 Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £682.12 million, a P/E ratio of 68,600.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 781.84.

Next 15 Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 10.10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Next 15 Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150,000.00%.

About Next 15 Group

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

