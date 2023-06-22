NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stock Position Increased by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,487 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for 6.1% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.13% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 35,339 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 14,407 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,698 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of NEP traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.96. The stock had a trading volume of 48,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,885. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day moving average is $66.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.39%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.