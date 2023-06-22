NFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0127

NFT (NFT) traded down 22.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $467,363.71 and approximately $1,736.18 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018127 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,909.10 or 0.99917586 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.0170328 USD and is up 4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $34.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.