NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Raised by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,296 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 0.4% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global lowered NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.23.

NIKE Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $109.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.