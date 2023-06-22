Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Lifted to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.
Nordex Price Performance
NRDXF stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. Nordex has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $16.09.
Nordex Company Profile
Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.
