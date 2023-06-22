NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Cut to C$10.50

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NWH.UN. National Bankshares dropped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.79.

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock traded down C$0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,210. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$6.37 and a 52 week high of C$13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.27.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

