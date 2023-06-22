Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Shares Up 1.8%

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) was up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40.20 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 40.20 ($0.51). Approximately 87,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 183,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.51).

Novacyt Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 44.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 60.88. The firm has a market cap of £26.87 million, a PE ratio of -123.19 and a beta of -2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.25.

About Novacyt

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a range of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International segments.

