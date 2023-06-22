Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.45-$5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Nucor Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:NUE traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.90. 1,200,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,417. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

