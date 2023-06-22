Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.48

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.48 and traded as low as $8.37. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 27,268 shares changing hands.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.