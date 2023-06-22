Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.48

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.48 and traded as low as $8.37. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 27,268 shares changing hands.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 47.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 560,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 181,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 384,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 46,005 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 21.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 368,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 65,379 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 19.0% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 299,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 47,820 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 66.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 67,723 shares during the period. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

