Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.45

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and traded as high as $14.45. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio shares last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 40,569 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXP. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

