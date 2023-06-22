Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.45

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and traded as high as $14.45. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio shares last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 40,569 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.