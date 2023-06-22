Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.87

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.87 and traded as low as $11.43. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 28,381 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 36.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,001 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $736,000.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

