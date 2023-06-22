Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.87

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.87 and traded as low as $11.43. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 28,381 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
