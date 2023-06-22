Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Trading 3.8% Higher

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.78 and last traded at $27.72. 216,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 421,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC raised Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nuvei from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded Nuvei from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $256.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.56 million. Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuvei Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Nuvei by 20.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Nuvei by 6.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuvei by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

