Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $971,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $220.56 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.59 and its 200-day moving average is $225.16. The company has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

