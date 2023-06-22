OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

OCFC has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $24.93.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $100.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.93 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy acquired 6,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $100,007.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 175,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,448.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,573 shares of company stock valued at $165,054 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OceanFirst Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 115,464.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,677,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $354,388,000 after buying an additional 16,662,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,352,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,990,000 after purchasing an additional 724,377 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 62.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,741 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,209,000 after acquiring an additional 496,857 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,027 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,365,000 after acquiring an additional 457,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.