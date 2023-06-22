OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Announces $0.13 Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

OCCIO remained flat at $23.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. 21 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.28. OFS Credit has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $25.09.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

