OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
OFS Credit Stock Performance
Shares of OFS Credit stock remained flat at $23.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. 21 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.28. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $25.09.
OFS Credit Company Profile
