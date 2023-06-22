Old Port Advisors Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.0% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 325,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,727,000 after purchasing an additional 86,649 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 72,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $133.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

