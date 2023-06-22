Old Port Advisors Buys 253 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Old Port Advisors increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,651,985,000 after acquiring an additional 258,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,664,000 after purchasing an additional 205,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,943,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $510,693,000 after buying an additional 235,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,370,000 after buying an additional 56,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,185,000 after acquiring an additional 297,814 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $161.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.19 and a 200 day moving average of $167.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $129.25 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.25.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

