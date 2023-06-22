Old Port Advisors Buys 3,959 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in GSK were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its holdings in GSK by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,445,000 after buying an additional 13,264,687 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of GSK by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,831 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,720,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,001,000 after purchasing an additional 548,735 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in GSK by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,619,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,309,000 after purchasing an additional 434,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in GSK by 351.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $44.75.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. GSK’s payout ratio is 16.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

See Also

