Old Port Advisors Buys 9,984 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Orange were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Orange by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ORAN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Orange Stock Performance

Orange Dividend Announcement

Shares of Orange stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

