Old Port Advisors Decreases Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Old Port Advisors reduced its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period.

FIXD opened at $44.54 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

