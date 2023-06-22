Old Port Advisors Increases Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 21,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $27.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.62%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

