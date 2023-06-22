Old Port Advisors Purchases 10,941 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.90.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This is a boost from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th.

A number of research firms recently commented on VOD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

