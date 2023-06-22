Old Port Advisors Purchases 1,104 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE RY opened at $94.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.996 per share. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

